Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY) Given New GBX 2,250 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,000 ($24.57) to GBX 2,250 ($27.64) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Societe Generale lowered Burberry Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. HSBC downgraded Burberry Group from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Burberry Group from GBX 2,050 ($25.19) to GBX 2,245 ($27.58) in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,032.33.

Burberry Group Stock Performance

Shares of BURBY traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $29.30. 5,297 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,971. Burberry Group has a fifty-two week low of $17.52 and a fifty-two week high of $31.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.34 and its 200 day moving average is $25.25.

Burberry Group Company Profile

Burberry Group Plc operates as a holding company, manufactures, designs and distributes apparels and accessories under the Burberry brand. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Wholesale, and Licensing. The Retail and Wholesale segment sells luxury goods through Burberry mainline stores, concessions, outlets, and digital commerce, as well as Burberry franchisees and department stores.

