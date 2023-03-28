Butterfly Network (NYSE:BFLY) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at UBS Group

Research analysts at UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Butterfly Network (NYSE:BFLY – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Butterfly Network in a research note on Monday, November 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4.50 price target on the stock.

Butterfly Network Stock Performance

BFLY traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $1.77. The company had a trading volume of 1,476,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,724,270. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.26. Butterfly Network has a 12-month low of $1.76 and a 12-month high of $8.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $355.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 1.81.

Insider Transactions at Butterfly Network

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Butterfly Network

In related news, CTO Andrei G. Stoica sold 31,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.25, for a total value of $71,921.25. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,113,584 shares in the company, valued at $2,505,564. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 28.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BFLY. Wallace Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Butterfly Network in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in Butterfly Network in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Butterfly Network in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Butterfly Network in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Butterfly Network in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.54% of the company’s stock.

About Butterfly Network

Butterfly Network, Inc, a digital health company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; Butterfly iQ+, a point-of-care ultrasound imaging device that connects with a smartphone, tablet, and hospital computer system; and Butterfly Blueprint, a system-wide ultrasound platform with Compass software that integrates into a healthcare system's clinical and administrative infrastructure.

