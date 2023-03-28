Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) Shares Bought by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) by 44.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,052 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,756 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned approximately 1.22% of Cable One worth $50,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Cable One by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cable One by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cable One by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in Cable One by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its stake in Cable One by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Cable One

In other news, insider Christopher D. Boone sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total transaction of $162,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $904,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Thomas Sinnickson Gayner purchased 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $709.30 per share, for a total transaction of $70,930.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,420 shares in the company, valued at $1,716,506. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher D. Boone sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total value of $162,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $904,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cable One Trading Up 2.7 %

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CABO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Cable One in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on Cable One from $1,200.00 to $900.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Cowen reduced their target price on Cable One from $1,050.00 to $950.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Cable One from $1,300.00 to $1,275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Cable One from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $850.00 to $680.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cable One currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,105.71.

Shares of Cable One stock opened at $688.92 on Tuesday. Cable One, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $609.85 and a fifty-two week high of $1,576.49. The firm has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $732.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $766.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $8.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.56 by ($3.62). The firm had revenue of $425.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.84 million. Cable One had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 13.72%. Analysts anticipate that Cable One, Inc. will post 57.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Cable One Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $2.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $11.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Cable One’s payout ratio is 31.57%.

Cable One Profile

Cable One, Inc engages in the provision of data, video, and voice services to residential and business customers. It provides consumers with an array of communications and entertainment services, including Internet and wireless fiber solutions, cable television and phone service under the brand name Sparklight.

