Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZIP) Plans $0.55 Quarterly Dividend

Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZIP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.55 per share on Friday, April 14th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 3rd.

Cadiz Price Performance

NASDAQ CDZIP traded down $1.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $15.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,969. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.96. Cadiz has a twelve month low of $9.63 and a twelve month high of $18.31.

Insider Activity at Cadiz

In other news, major shareholder International Group Se Heerema bought 3,675,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.84 per share, with a total value of $14,112,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 20,513,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,773,625.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

About Cadiz

Cadiz Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a natural resources development company in the United States. It engages in the water resource and agricultural development activities in San Bernardino County properties. The company owns approximately 35,000 acres of land in the Cadiz and Fenner valleys of eastern San Bernardino County; and approximately 11,000 acres of land in the eastern Mojave Desert portion of San Bernardino County.

