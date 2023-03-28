Calamos Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Seaport Global Acquisition II Corp. (NASDAQ:SGII)

Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Seaport Global Acquisition II Corp. (NASDAQ:SGII – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,530,000. Calamos Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.83% of Seaport Global Acquisition II as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in Seaport Global Acquisition II in the 1st quarter valued at about $248,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Seaport Global Acquisition II by 52.6% during the 3rd quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 38,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 13,138 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Seaport Global Acquisition II by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 65,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Seaport Global Acquisition II in the third quarter worth approximately $834,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Seaport Global Acquisition II by 25.3% in the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 96,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 19,465 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

Seaport Global Acquisition II Price Performance

SGII traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.25. 1,195 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,273. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.14. Seaport Global Acquisition II Corp. has a one year low of $9.76 and a one year high of $10.92.

Seaport Global Acquisition II Company Profile

Seaport Global Acquisition II Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

