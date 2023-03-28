Calamos Advisors LLC Has $1.59 Million Stock Holdings in Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB)

Calamos Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,423 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 9,845 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC owned about 0.39% of Bel Fuse worth $1,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bel Fuse by 1,481.9% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,719 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Bel Fuse by 105.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,053 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Bel Fuse during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Bel Fuse by 704.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,619 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 3,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bel Fuse during the 3rd quarter valued at $134,000. Institutional investors own 50.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BELFB. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bel Fuse in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Bel Fuse from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th.

Bel Fuse Stock Up 0.5 %

Bel Fuse Dividend Announcement

NASDAQ BELFB traded up $0.16 on Tuesday, hitting $34.48. 44,096 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,228. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Bel Fuse Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.84 and a fifty-two week high of $42.00. The company has a market cap of $440.65 million, a PE ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.30.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. Bel Fuse’s payout ratio is 6.60%.

Bel Fuse Company Profile

Bel Fuse, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products that power, protect, and connect electronic circuits. It operates through the following segments: Cinch Connectivity Solutions, Power Solutions and Protection, Magnetic Solutions, and Corporate. The company was founded by Elliot Bernstein in 1949 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

Featured Stories

