Calamos Advisors LLC Has $534,000 Position in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Calamos Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,661 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,600 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Infosys were worth $534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Infosys by 69.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,292,667 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $395,276,000 after purchasing an additional 9,539,373 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Infosys by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,720,955 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $383,545,000 after acquiring an additional 731,456 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Infosys by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,969,677 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $287,975,000 after acquiring an additional 2,504,660 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Infosys by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,604,648 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $281,780,000 after acquiring an additional 2,944,245 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Infosys by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,239,937 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $229,982,000 after acquiring an additional 149,668 shares during the period. 12.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on INFY shares. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Infosys from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Infosys in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Infosys from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.29.

Shares of INFY traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,960,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,151,894. Infosys Limited has a one year low of $16.39 and a one year high of $25.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.00.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 12th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.19. Infosys had a return on equity of 31.23% and a net margin of 16.66%. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Infosys Limited will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, and Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

