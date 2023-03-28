Calamos Advisors LLC Invests $1.79 Million in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG)

Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 15,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,790,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rogers during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Rogers in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rogers by 147.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 342 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Rogers by 5,866.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 358 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Rogers by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 518 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ROG. TheStreet raised Rogers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Rogers in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. CJS Securities assumed coverage on Rogers in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on Rogers from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.

NYSE ROG traded down $1.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $148.38. The company had a trading volume of 76,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,486. Rogers Co. has a fifty-two week low of $98.45 and a fifty-two week high of $274.51. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.32 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.64. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

In related news, Director Carol R. Jensen sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.28, for a total value of $154,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,934,362.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Rogers Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components for mission critical applications. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Electronics Solutions (AES) and Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), and Other. The AES segment offers manufactures and sells circuit materials, ceramic substrate materials, busbars and cooling solutions for applications in electric and hybrid electric vehicles, wireless infrastructure, automotive, telematics and thermal solutions, aerospace and defense, mass transit, clean energy, connected devices and wired infrastructures.

