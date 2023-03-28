Calamos Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL)

Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 33,216 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $708,000. Calamos Advisors LLC owned 0.24% of Richardson Electronics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Richardson Electronics by 85.4% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,854 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Richardson Electronics by 48.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,553 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Richardson Electronics by 222.2% during the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in shares of Richardson Electronics during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management increased its position in shares of Richardson Electronics by 80.0% during the third quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 4,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 53.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RELL stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,511. The company has a market capitalization of $293.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.53. Richardson Electronics, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $11.13 and a 1-year high of $27.24.

Richardson Electronics ( NASDAQ:RELL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 4th. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $65.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.50 million. Richardson Electronics had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 14.19%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Richardson Electronics, Ltd. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. Richardson Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.63%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Richardson Electronics in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Richardson Electronics Ltd. engages in the provision of engineered solutions and distributes electronic components to the electron device marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Power and Microwave Technologies Group (PMT), Canvys, and Healthcare. The PMT segment provides solutions and adds value through design-in support, systems integration, prototype design and manufacturing, testing, logistics, and aftermarket technical service and repair-all through its existing global infrastructure.

