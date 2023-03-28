Calamos Advisors LLC Sells 101,826 Shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Calamos Advisors LLC cut its position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) by 94.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 101,826 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Apollo Global Management by 4.0% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Apollo Global Management by 14.1% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Cannell & Co. raised its position in Apollo Global Management by 0.6% in the third quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 35,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its position in Apollo Global Management by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 17,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in Apollo Global Management by 1.0% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 25,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. 68.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on APO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Apollo Global Management in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $80.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Apollo Global Management to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apollo Global Management has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.22.

APO stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 461,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,076,798. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.62 and a 12 month high of $74.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $67.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.20.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -28.67%.

In other Apollo Global Management news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.11, for a total value of $1,051,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 425,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,805,163.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Apollo Global Management news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.11, for a total value of $1,051,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 425,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,805,163.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John J. Suydam sold 33,334 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $2,400,048.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 277,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,949,472. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 111,667 shares of company stock valued at $7,898,208. Company insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management, Inc provides asset management services. It offers its clients excess return at every point along the risk-reward spectrum from investment grade to private equity with a focus on three business strategies: yield, hybrid, and equity. The company was founded by Marc Rowan in 1990 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

