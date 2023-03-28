Calamos Advisors LLC Sells 10,951 Shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF)

Calamos Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Rating) by 23.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,951 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chefs’ Warehouse were worth $1,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Chefs’ Warehouse by 54.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 6,241 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 1.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 92,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 28,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 3,463 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in the first quarter worth approximately $8,440,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 4.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,446,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,764,000 after purchasing an additional 97,371 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHEF traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.83. The stock had a trading volume of 82,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 411,519. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 47.21 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.30 and its 200 day moving average is $34.77. The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.70 and a 1 year high of $42.16.

Chefs’ Warehouse ( NASDAQ:CHEF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. Chefs’ Warehouse had a net margin of 1.06% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The firm had revenue of $791.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $736.26 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. Chefs’ Warehouse’s revenue was up 41.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CHEF. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chefs’ Warehouse presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

In other news, Director Katherine Oliver bought 982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.54 per share, with a total value of $29,990.28. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 32,334 shares in the company, valued at $987,480.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc engages in the distribution of specialty food products. It operates through Food Product Distribution segment. The Food Product Distribution segment operates primarily in the United States. The company was founded by Christopher Pappas and John D. Pappas in 1985 and is headquartered in Ridgefield, CT.

