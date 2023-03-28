Calamos Advisors LLC Sells 218,882 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Calamos Advisors LLC lowered its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 80.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,650 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 218,882 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 104.6% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 36,922 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 18,879 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 20,791 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $931,000 after buying an additional 4,931 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,569 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 1,651 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 63,483 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 467,533 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $20,932,000 after buying an additional 58,184 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WBA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance to $40.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.50.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of WBA stock traded up $1.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,644,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,947,842. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $29.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.36. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.39 and a 1-year high of $48.48.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.06. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 2.24% and a positive return on equity of 13.57%. The company had revenue of $34.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 15th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is -55.81%.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare and retail pharmacy services. It operates through the following segments: United States Retail Pharmacy, International, and United States Healthcare. The US Retail Pharmacy segment includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty and home delivery pharmacy services, and equity method investment.

