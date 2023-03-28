Calamos Advisors LLC Sells 2,484 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Calamos Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) by 47.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,484 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MOH. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 496.1% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 11,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,848,000 after acquiring an additional 9,599 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $422,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,814,000. Institutional investors own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Molina Healthcare from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $388.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $395.00 to $347.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $360.00 to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $375.00 price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Molina Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $356.36.

Shares of NYSE:MOH traded down $1.75 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $267.89. 53,946 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 524,666. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.61 billion, a PE ratio of 19.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $286.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $317.71. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $249.78 and a 12-month high of $374.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.06 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $8.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.87 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 36.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.88 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 19.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Daniel Cooperman sold 5,000 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.77, for a total transaction of $1,383,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,368,350.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company was founded by C. David Molina in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, CA.

