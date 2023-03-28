Calamos Advisors LLC Takes Position in Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO)

Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,000 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock, valued at approximately $845,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Formidable Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $403,000. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA increased its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 5.5% in the second quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 17,576 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $1,471,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Silicon Motion Technology in the third quarter worth approximately $713,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 98.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 206,921 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $17,320,000 after buying an additional 102,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new position in Silicon Motion Technology in the third quarter worth approximately $1,017,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Silicon Motion Technology alerts:

Silicon Motion Technology Trading Down 2.4 %

Silicon Motion Technology stock traded down $1.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $62.99. 83,189 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 395,161. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $66.05 and a 200 day moving average of $64.18. Silicon Motion Technology Co. has a 12 month low of $51.82 and a 12 month high of $98.65.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Silicon Motion Technology ( NASDAQ:SIMO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $200.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.71 million. Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 25.65% and a net margin of 18.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Silicon Motion Technology Co. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

SIMO has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Silicon Motion Technology in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Silicon Motion Technology from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.60.

About Silicon Motion Technology

(Get Rating)

Silicon Motion Technology Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and supply of semiconductor products for the electronics market. The firm products include Flash Controllers, Storage Solutions, and others. It offers embedded and expandable storage, radio frequency integrated circuits and embedded graphics.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Motion Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Motion Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.