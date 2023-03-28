Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) Short Interest Update

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 72,200,000 shares, an increase of 167.3% from the February 28th total of 27,010,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,180,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 33.1 days. Approximately 6.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Canadian Natural Resources Stock Performance

NYSE CNQ traded up $1.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $53.99. 778,636 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,244,299. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.57. Canadian Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $44.45 and a 52 week high of $70.60.

Canadian Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a $0.676 dividend. This is a positive change from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.97%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Canadian Natural Resources

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CNQ. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$92.00 to C$97.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Stifel Firstegy reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, January 12th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$88.00 to C$105.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.91.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $327,000. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 54.6% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 19,679 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 6,954 shares during the period. Blue Whale Capital LLP bought a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $8,607,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,472 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866 shares during the last quarter. 70.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is an oil and natural gas production company, which engages in the exploration, development, marketing, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands Mining & Upgrading, Midstream & Refining, and Exploration & Production.

Featured Stories

