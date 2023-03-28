CANEX Metals (CVE:CANX) Shares Down 13.3%

CANEX Metals Inc. (CVE:CANX – Get Rating) fell 13.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. Approximately 151,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 132% from the average session volume of 65,076 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

CANEX Metals Stock Down 13.3 %

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 1.40.

CANEX Metals Company Profile

CANEX Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds interests in the Gold Range property that consists of 243 lode mining claims and 2 patented claims covering an area of 1,504 hectares located in Mohave County, Arizona; and Gibson property covering an area of 1256 hectares located in central British Columbia British Columbia.

