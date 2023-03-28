Canstar Resources (CVE:ROX) Shares Down 16.7%

Shares of Canstar Resources Inc. (CVE:ROX – Get Rating) fell 16.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. 297,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 202% from the average session volume of 98,407 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

Canstar Resources Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.07 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.07. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.52 million, a PE ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 2.18.

Canstar Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Canstar Resources Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for zinc, silver, lead, copper, and gold deposits. The company's flagship project is the Golden Baie project that comprises 78,700 hectares comprising 73 mineral exploration licences located within the Coast of Bays region of south-central Newfoundland.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canstar Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canstar Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.