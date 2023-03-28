Capasso Planning Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Capasso Planning Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,693 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 933 shares during the quarter. Capasso Planning Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 321,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,743,000 after acquiring an additional 11,101 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 131,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,693,000 after acquiring an additional 12,381 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $466,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 578.8% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 763,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,325,000 after acquiring an additional 651,403 shares during the period.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ ESGD traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $69.85. 90,045 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 443,070. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $54.74 and a one year high of $75.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.58.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.