Capasso Planning Partners LLC Boosts Position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV)

Capasso Planning Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Get Rating) by 197.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,691 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,767 shares during the period. Capasso Planning Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOOV. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 75.7% in the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 52,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,357,000 after purchasing an additional 22,623 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 7,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 11,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after buying an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 54,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HFG Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. now owns 10,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOOV traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $141.68. The company had a trading volume of 23,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,952. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.93. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $123.18 and a 1-year high of $154.82.

The Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (VOOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P 500. VOOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

