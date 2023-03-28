Capitol Family Office Inc. Has $7.40 Million Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Capitol Family Office Inc. decreased its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 63,251 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 3,171 shares during the quarter. NIKE makes up 15.0% of Capitol Family Office Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Capitol Family Office Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $7,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NKE. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in NIKE during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,851,000. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 487.6% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,151,470 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $178,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785,322 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in NIKE by 187.1% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,345,116 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $194,926,000 after buying an additional 1,528,375 shares during the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. purchased a new position in NIKE during the third quarter valued at $118,416,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 221.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,046,445 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $275,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409,913 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NKE traded down $0.38 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $117.43. 1,294,989 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,337,556. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.22 and a fifty-two week high of $139.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $182.08 billion, a PE ratio of 33.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.55.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.24. NIKE had a return on equity of 35.98% and a net margin of 10.82%. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. NIKE’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. NIKE’s payout ratio is 39.19%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on NIKE from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Guggenheim upped their price objective on NIKE from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $122.00 price target on NIKE in a report on Monday, January 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on NIKE in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on NIKE from $134.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.33.

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $620,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,466,412. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $620,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,466,412. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Peter B. Henry bought 557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $125.45 per share, for a total transaction of $69,875.65. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $509,577.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

