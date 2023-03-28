Capricorn Metals (OTCMKTS:CRNLF) Downgraded by Macquarie to “Neutral”

Capricorn Metals (OTCMKTS:CRNLF – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Macquarie from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Capricorn Metals Stock Performance
Shares of CRNLF stock remained flat at C$3.10 on Tuesday. Capricorn Metals has a 1 year low of C$2.98 and a 1 year high of C$3.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$3.02 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.31.
Capricorn Metals Company Profile
