Capricorn Metals (OTCMKTS:CRNLF) Downgraded by Macquarie to “Neutral”

Capricorn Metals (OTCMKTS:CRNLF – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Macquarie from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of CRNLF stock remained flat at C$3.10 on Tuesday. Capricorn Metals has a 1 year low of C$2.98 and a 1 year high of C$3.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$3.02 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.31.

Capricorn Metals Ltd explores for, evaluates, and develops mineral properties in Australia and Madagascar. It holds a 100% interest in the Karlawinda gold project located in the Pilbara region of Western Australia. The company was formerly known as Malagasy Minerals Limited and changed its name to Capricorn Metals Limited in February 2016.

