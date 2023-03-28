Capstone Mining (OTCMKTS:CSFFF) Stock Price Down 2.5%

Capstone Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:CSFFF – Get Rating) dropped 2.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.86 and last traded at $5.86. Approximately 21,800 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 45,814 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.01.

Capstone Mining Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion and a PE ratio of 27.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Capstone Mining (OTCMKTS:CSFFF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Capstone Mining had a return on equity of 2.46% and a net margin of 9.44%. The company had revenue of $362.10 million during the quarter.

About Capstone Mining

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, a copper-silver underground mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico.

