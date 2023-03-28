CareCloud, Inc. to Issue Dividend of $0.18 (NASDAQ:CCLDO)

CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCLDO – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 22nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.1823 per share on Monday, April 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th.

CareCloud Price Performance

Shares of CareCloud stock opened at $21.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.61. CareCloud has a 1 year low of $20.20 and a 1 year high of $27.23.

