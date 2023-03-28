CareCloud, Inc. to Issue Dividend of $0.18 (NASDAQ:CCLDO)

CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCLDO – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 22nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.1823 per share on Monday, April 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th.
CareCloud Price Performance
Shares of CareCloud stock opened at $21.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.61. CareCloud has a 1 year low of $20.20 and a 1 year high of $27.23.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CareCloud (CCLDO)
- It’s Rally-On! For PVH Corp. But How High Can It Go?
- Boring is Beautiful, Illinois Tool Works Stock Fits the Bill
- Don’t Be Fooled by These 3 Value Traps
- Mosaic Is Ready For Profit Harvesting
- Will the Big Shifts at Medtronic Boost Revenue, Rating?
Receive News & Ratings for CareCloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareCloud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.