Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.44 Per Share

Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 21st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.44 per share on Friday, April 14th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is a boost from Carlyle Secured Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

Carlyle Secured Lending has a dividend payout ratio of 77.1% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities research analysts expect Carlyle Secured Lending to earn $1.94 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 76.3%.

Carlyle Secured Lending Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CGBD traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,284. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.97. The company has a market cap of $700.81 million, a P/E ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 1.64. Carlyle Secured Lending has a 12-month low of $11.23 and a 12-month high of $15.89.

Institutional Trading of Carlyle Secured Lending

Carlyle Secured Lending ( NASDAQ:CGBD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. Carlyle Secured Lending had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 47.19%. The business had revenue of $40.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.75 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Carlyle Secured Lending will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its position in Carlyle Secured Lending by 9.5% during the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 16,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 1,388 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Carlyle Secured Lending by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Carlyle Secured Lending by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 17,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,289 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Carlyle Secured Lending in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 2,890 shares during the last quarter. 21.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CGBD. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Carlyle Secured Lending from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Carlyle Secured Lending from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Carlyle Secured Lending from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th.

Carlyle Secured Lending Company Profile

TCG BDC is an externally managed specialty finance company focused on lending to middle-market companies. TCG BDC is managed by Carlyle GMS Investment Management LLC, an SEC-registered investment adviser and a wholly owned subsidiary of The Carlyle Group L.P. Since it commenced investment operations in May 2013 through March 31, 2017, TCG BDC has invested more than $2.4 billion in aggregate principal amount of debt and equity investments prior to any subsequent exits or repayments.

Featured Articles

