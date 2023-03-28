Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRM) Short Interest Update

Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRM – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,390,000 shares, a growth of 106.0% from the February 28th total of 1,160,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,350,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Castor Maritime Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CTRM opened at $0.70 on Tuesday. Castor Maritime has a fifty-two week low of $0.65 and a fifty-two week high of $2.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.23 million, a P/E ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 3.18.

Get Castor Maritime alerts:

Institutional Trading of Castor Maritime

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CTRM. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Castor Maritime during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Castor Maritime by 407.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 84,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 68,100 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in Castor Maritime by 150.9% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 90,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 54,703 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Castor Maritime in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Castor Maritime by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 299,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 101,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

About Castor Maritime

Castor Maritime Inc provides shipping services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Dry Bulk, Aframax/LR2 Tanker, and Handysize Tanker. It offers seaborne transportation services for dry bulk cargo; commodities, such as iron ore, coal, soybeans, etc.; and crude oil and refined petroleum products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Castor Maritime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castor Maritime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.