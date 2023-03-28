Cathay Pacific Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:CPCAY) Short Interest Update

Cathay Pacific Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:CPCAY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a decrease of 52.8% from the February 28th total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Cathay Pacific Airways Price Performance

CPCAY traded up $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $4.80. 622 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,864. Cathay Pacific Airways has a 12 month low of $4.50 and a 12 month high of $5.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.09.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup began coverage on Cathay Pacific Airways in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. HSBC cut Cathay Pacific Airways from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th.

Cathay Pacific Airways Company Profile

Cathay Pacific Airways Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a carrier of international passengers and air cargo. The company conducts airline operations principally to and from Hong Kong. It also provides property investment, travel reward program, travel tour operator, financial, aircraft leasing and acquisition facilitation, airline catering, information processing, aircraft ramp handling, laundry and dry cleaning, ground handling, aircraft engineering, cargo carriage, airport ground engineering support and equipment maintenance, and inventory technical management services.

Featured Articles

