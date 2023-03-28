CEEK VR (CEEK) Price Tops $0.0865 on Exchanges

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 28th. One CEEK VR token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0865 or 0.00000317 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. CEEK VR has a total market capitalization of $69.72 million and $4.18 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00007754 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00025920 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.25 or 0.00030257 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00018287 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001541 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00003563 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000149 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.79 or 0.00204649 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27,269.58 or 1.00023355 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000117 BTC.

CEEK VR is a token. It launched on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.08530772 USD and is down -5.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 87 active market(s) with $5,438,153.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CEEK VR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CEEK VR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

