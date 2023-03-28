Celo (CELO) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $30.46 Million

Celo (CELO) traded up 3.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. In the last seven days, Celo has traded down 5.5% against the US dollar. Celo has a total market cap of $288.77 million and approximately $30.46 million worth of Celo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Celo coin can now be purchased for about $0.59 or 0.00002183 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Celo

Celo was first traded on September 15th, 2017. Celo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 491,531,934 coins. Celo’s official website is celo.org. Celo’s official message board is forum.celo.org. Celo’s official Twitter account is @celoorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Celo is https://reddit.com/r/celohq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Celo Foundation is a non-profit organization based in the US that supports the growth and development of the open-source Celo Platform. Guided by the Celo community tenets, the Foundation contributes to education, technical research, environmental health, community engagement, and ecosystem outreach—activities that support and encourage an inclusive financial system that creates the conditions for prosperity for everyone.

Celo’s mission is to build a financial system that creates the conditions for prosperity for everyone.

CELO is a utility and governance asset for the Celo community, which has a fixed supply and variable value. With CELO, users can help shape the direction of the Celo Platform.”

Celo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Celo using one of the exchanges listed above.

