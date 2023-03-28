Centerspace to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.73 (NYSE:CSR)

Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.73 per share on Monday, April 10th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th.

Centerspace Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CSR remained flat at $52.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 4,016 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,085. Centerspace has a 12 month low of $51.26 and a 12 month high of $104.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on CSR. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Centerspace from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Centerspace from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Centerspace Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CSR. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Centerspace by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 4,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Centerspace in the fourth quarter worth $219,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Centerspace in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Centerspace during the 4th quarter valued at $412,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Centerspace by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 128,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,540,000 after purchasing an additional 3,637 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

Centerspace operates as real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. It focuses on making operational enhancements to improve residents experience, redeveloping existing apartment communities to meet market demands and acquiring new apartment communities in the Minneapolis/St.

