Centuria Industrial REIT (ASX:CIP) Announces $0.04 Interim Dividend

Centuria Industrial REIT (ASX:CIP – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, March 22nd, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, April 27th. This represents a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 29th.
Centuria Industrial REIT Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.83, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.56.
About Centuria Industrial REIT
