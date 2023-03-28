CFM Wealth Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 12.8% in the third quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 129,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,723,000 after buying an additional 14,795 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 15.8% in the third quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV now owns 27,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after buying an additional 3,708 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 33.5% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 8,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 2,160 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BSV stock opened at $76.32 on Tuesday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.03 and a fifty-two week high of $77.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.37.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

