Charter Hall Social Infrastructure REIT (ASX:CQE) to Issue $0.04 Interim Dividend

Charter Hall Social Infrastructure REIT (ASX:CQE – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, March 23rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 20th will be given a dividend of 0.043 per share on Thursday, April 20th. This represents a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 29th.
Charter Hall Social Infrastructure REIT Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.12, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.34.
Charter Hall Social Infrastructure REIT Company Profile
