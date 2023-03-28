Charter Oak Capital Management LLC Buys 76 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,361 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 76 shares during the quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $1,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 42.3% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 202.8% in the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IDXX traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $489.00. 47,629 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 494,625. The firm has a market cap of $40.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $483.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $421.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $317.06 and a fifty-two week high of $560.92.

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.13. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 124.51%. The business had revenue of $828.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $820.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IDXX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com cut IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays boosted their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $582.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $543.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities boosted their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $470.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $520.63.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 2,000 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $504.59, for a total value of $1,009,180.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,723,874.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other IDEXX Laboratories news, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $504.59, for a total transaction of $1,009,180.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,723,874.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.04, for a total value of $505,040.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,505,482.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: Companion Animal Group (CAG), Water Quality Products (Water), Livestock, Poultry, and Dairy (LPD), and Other.

