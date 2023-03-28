Charter Oak Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 85,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,336 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF comprises 0.7% of Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF worth $4,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Peterson Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 40,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,153,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,276,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 140,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,215,055,000 after purchasing an additional 18,751 shares in the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 13,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 2,603 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IHI traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.55. 125,606 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 794,710. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 52 week low of $46.21 and a 52 week high of $62.55. The company has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.50 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.76.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

