Charter Oak Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,984 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $1,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Shira Ridge Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,606,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 79,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,353,000 after buying an additional 1,851 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $122,000.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Vanguard Utilities ETF stock traded up $1.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $144.28. The company had a trading volume of 94,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,697. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 1-year low of $131.72 and a 1-year high of $169.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.52. The stock has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.52.

About Vanguard Utilities ETF

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

