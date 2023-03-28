Charter Oak Capital Management LLC Has $2.50 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 64,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,047 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VWO. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1,185.2% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,742,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $822,265,000 after buying an additional 18,206,102 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3,906.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,950,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $180,658,000 after buying an additional 4,827,299 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 843.4% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,898,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $178,758,000 after buying an additional 4,379,584 shares during the last quarter. Yale University boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 49.6% during the first quarter. Yale University now owns 10,971,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $506,109,000 after buying an additional 3,637,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6,844.1% during the fourth quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 2,049,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $85,405,000 after buying an additional 2,020,050 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

VWO stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,850,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,264,854. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.35. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $34.88 and a 1 year high of $47.92. The stock has a market cap of $69.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.70.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

