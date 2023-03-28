Charter Oak Capital Management LLC Purchases 101 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 972 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 292.6% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 87.9% during the third quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 324.5% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the third quarter valued at about $47,000. 82.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.82, for a total value of $67,164,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,748,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,505,105,374.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Eli Lilly and news, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total value of $866,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,069,621.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.82, for a total transaction of $67,164,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,748,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,505,105,374.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 205,000 shares of company stock valued at $68,887,075. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Eli Lilly and Price Performance

LLY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $360.00 to $375.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $390.00 to $430.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $382.05.

Eli Lilly and stock traded up $1.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $335.69. 476,880 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,180,508. The company’s fifty day moving average is $332.94 and its 200-day moving average is $342.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $319.01 billion, a PE ratio of 48.49, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.36. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $276.83 and a 52 week high of $384.44.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 73.61%. Eli Lilly and’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.49 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.49 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Profile

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.