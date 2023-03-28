Charter Oak Capital Management LLC Purchases 5,642 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) by 21.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,397 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,642 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc now owns 24,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,625,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 17,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 3,108 shares during the period. Orgel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $512,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 87.1% in the 3rd quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 421,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,632,000 after purchasing an additional 195,980 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGD traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $69.81. The company had a trading volume of 56,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,621. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.58. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $54.74 and a 1 year high of $75.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.86.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

