Charter Oak Capital Management LLC Sells 2,038 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,038 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $2,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 87.7% during the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1,612.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of VUG stock traded down $1.65 on Tuesday, hitting $238.29. The stock had a trading volume of 411,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,134,675. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $203.64 and a twelve month high of $296.44. The firm has a market cap of $76.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $235.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $226.67.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

