Charter Oak Capital Management LLC Sells 33,567 Shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL)

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL – Get Rating) by 57.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,567 shares during the quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X worth $1,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPXL. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 60.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 178,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,427,000 after buying an additional 67,206 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 141.2% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,846 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X during the 2nd quarter worth $1,968,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X during the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 70.6% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter.

Get Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X alerts:

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPXL traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.05. 3,752,147 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,352,195. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 3.08. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X has a fifty-two week low of $48.97 and a fifty-two week high of $128.30.

About Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Shares, formerly Direxion Daily Large Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPXL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.