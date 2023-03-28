Charter Oak Capital Management LLC Sells 606 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,308 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 606 shares during the quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Riversedge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 36,948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,899,000 after purchasing an additional 7,126 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $639,000. TCP Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $569,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 593.5% in the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 217,887 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,991,000 after acquiring an additional 186,469 shares in the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $107.13. 886,510 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,988,344. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $101.35 and a twelve month high of $109.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $106.80 and a 200-day moving average of $105.31.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

