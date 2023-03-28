Charter Oak Capital Management LLC Sells 87,594 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 934,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,594 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF makes up about 7.0% of Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $46,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEU. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. West Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1,280.0% in the 4th quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Price Performance

Shares of VEU traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.22. The company had a trading volume of 333,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,038,097. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $43.06 and a twelve month high of $58.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.13 and its 200-day moving average is $50.28. The company has a market capitalization of $33.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

