Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Has $4.22 Million Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $4,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 33.8% during the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 210 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 240.3% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 262 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 11,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.83, for a total transaction of $2,751,964.41. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,935,348.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 11,427 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.83, for a total transaction of $2,751,964.41. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,935,348.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 37,594 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.29, for a total value of $9,071,056.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,732,820.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 106,350 shares of company stock worth $25,301,670. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Trading Up 0.1 %

ADP opened at $214.36 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $223.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $236.05. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1-year low of $196.61 and a 1-year high of $274.92. The company has a market cap of $88.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The business services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 96.94% and a net margin of 18.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on ADP shares. Barclays cut their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $280.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $246.10.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

Featured Articles

