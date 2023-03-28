Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Has $5.53 Million Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 940 shares during the quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $5,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 71.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors bought a new position in Fiserv during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 58.8% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 308 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 61.7% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 45.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 402 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FISV shares. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $154.00 price target (up previously from $152.00) on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Friday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fiserv has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.14.

Fiserv Price Performance

Shares of FISV opened at $111.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $70.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.51, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.86. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.03 and a 1-year high of $119.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.91. Fiserv had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 23rd that permits the company to buyback 75,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Fiserv

In related news, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total value of $999,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 97,665 shares in the company, valued at $10,840,815. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total value of $999,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 97,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,840,815. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 1,060,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.23, for a total value of $108,366,866.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,587,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,389,075,273.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,764,044 shares of company stock worth $180,072,098. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world.

Featured Stories

