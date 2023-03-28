Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Has $6.73 Million Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,832 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 117 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $6,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Leo H. Evart Inc. acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth about $223,000. Cottage Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 7,806.6% in the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,887,468 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 1,863,596 shares during the period. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. now owns 13,830 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Elk River Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,297 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,303,000 after buying an additional 948 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,848 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Starbucks

In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total value of $77,648.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,910,954. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total transaction of $77,648.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,028 shares in the company, valued at $5,910,954. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total transaction of $321,317.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,150,227.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,658 shares of company stock valued at $820,706. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Starbucks Stock Performance

Several analysts have recently commented on SBUX shares. Guggenheim raised their target price on Starbucks from $92.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Friday, January 20th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.74.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $98.66 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $104.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.99. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $68.39 and a 1 year high of $110.83. The company has a market capitalization of $113.39 billion, a PE ratio of 34.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.94.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.78 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 39.78% and a net margin of 10.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

About Starbucks

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

Featured Articles

