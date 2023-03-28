Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 111,338 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,391 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $8,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sysco during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Sysco during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. American National Bank increased its stake in Sysco by 397.6% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in Sysco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Sysco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 81.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sysco stock opened at $76.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $76.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.24. Sysco Co. has a one year low of $70.61 and a one year high of $91.53. The stock has a market cap of $38.60 billion, a PE ratio of 27.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.10.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.04). Sysco had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 140.94%. The business had revenue of $18.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.76%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SYY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Sysco from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com raised Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Argus downgraded Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Bank of America assumed coverage on Sysco in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Sysco in a report on Friday, January 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.42.

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

