Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Invests $3.62 Million in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 30,064 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,618,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Ridge Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at $11,051,000. Sterneck Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth $1,203,000. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth about $2,433,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,080,000. 60.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on META shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $215.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $150.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. OTR Global cut shares of Meta Platforms to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $125.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Meta Platforms has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $212.96.

NASDAQ META opened at $202.84 on Tuesday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.09 and a 12-month high of $236.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $525.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $174.56 and its 200-day moving average is $141.79.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.88. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The business had revenue of $32.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total transaction of $242,144.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $510,059.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.40, for a total value of $43,570.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,477 shares in the company, valued at $3,245,769.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total value of $242,144.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,059.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,393 shares of company stock worth $12,324,981 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

