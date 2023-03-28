Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lowered its stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,510 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 167 shares during the quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $11,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in CDW by 0.8% in the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,818 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in CDW by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,935 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. increased its stake in CDW by 0.8% in the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 6,821 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in CDW by 4.0% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in CDW by 76.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 141 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Get CDW alerts:

Insider Activity at CDW

In other news, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 4,703 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.23, for a total value of $955,790.69. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,669,927.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CDW Trading Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ CDW opened at $191.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $25.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.13. CDW Co. has a 12 month low of $147.91 and a 12 month high of $215.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $199.21 and a 200-day moving average of $183.84.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.02. CDW had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 103.95%. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.98 earnings per share. CDW’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that CDW Co. will post 9.87 earnings per share for the current year.

CDW announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 8th that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

CDW Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.03%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CDW. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of CDW from $217.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CDW in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of CDW from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of CDW from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on CDW from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $221.86.

CDW Profile

(Get Rating)

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium, and large business, government, education, and healthcare customers. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, Public, and Other. The Public segment includes government agencies and education and healthcare institutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.