Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Sells 1,595 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC cut its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,595 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $3,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC now owns 179,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,284,000 after buying an additional 7,891 shares during the period. New Capital Management LP increased its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 6.4% in the third quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 223,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,512,000 after purchasing an additional 13,445 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 536.5% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 213,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,486,000 after purchasing an additional 179,585 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 431.6% during the 2nd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 153,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,587,000 after purchasing an additional 124,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 48,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,644,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

STIP stock opened at $98.63 on Tuesday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $96.04 and a fifty-two week high of $105.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.42.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

