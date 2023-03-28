Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Sells 2,165 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 271,018 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,165 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up about 1.8% of Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $25,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stonegate Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,066 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 23,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,031,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Live Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period.
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.1 %
Shares of NYSEARCA IJR opened at $94.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.42. The company has a market cap of $64.79 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.13. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $86.40 and a 12-month high of $111.39.
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
